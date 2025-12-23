Novo Nordisk's Weight-Loss Pill Approval Boosts Shares

Novo Nordisk's shares increased by 7.5% following FDA approval for its new weight-loss pill, offering the Danish pharmaceutical company a notable competitive edge in the rapid-paced obesity treatment market.

This strategic leap places Novo Nordisk slightly ahead in developing oral weight-loss solutions as it works to regain market dominance, previously compromised by Eli Lilly. CEO Mike Doustdar emphasized the company's improved preparation for this launch, following supply woes with its earlier injectable Wegovy drug.

The approval grants Novo Nordisk a temporary upper hand, although Eli Lilly's similar oral drug is anticipated in 2026. Market analysts predict significant demand for the new pill, which is crucial for alleviating upcoming financial pressures and maintaining competitiveness in the expanding weight-loss industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)