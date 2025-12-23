Left Menu

Montenegro's Shift: Visa-Free But Shortened Stay for Turks

Montenegro has reinstated a visa-free regime for Turkish citizens, reducing the duration from 90 to 30 days. This decision follows increased cooperation and security measures with Turkey after a violent incident in Podgorica. It aligns Montenegro with EU policies as it seeks membership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Belgrade | Updated: 23-12-2025 21:38 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 21:38 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Serbia

Montenegro announced on Tuesday its decision to reinstate a visa-free regime for Turkish citizens, albeit for a reduced period. The move comes in response to improved cooperation with Turkish authorities following an incident of violence in Podgorica where a Montenegrin man was stabbed by Turkish nationals.

Previously, Montenegro had suspended the visa-free regime that permitted up to 90 days' stay for Turkish nationals, citing security concerns. The revised agreement now allows Turkish visitors a 30-day visa-free stay, with provisions for reinstating visa requirements if security threats arise again.

The Montenegrin government stated that this policy change is in line with their goal of harmonizing with European Union standards, a step towards their ambition of EU membership.

