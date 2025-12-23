Montenegro's Shift: Visa-Free But Shortened Stay for Turks

Montenegro announced on Tuesday its decision to reinstate a visa-free regime for Turkish citizens, albeit for a reduced period. The move comes in response to improved cooperation with Turkish authorities following an incident of violence in Podgorica where a Montenegrin man was stabbed by Turkish nationals.

Previously, Montenegro had suspended the visa-free regime that permitted up to 90 days' stay for Turkish nationals, citing security concerns. The revised agreement now allows Turkish visitors a 30-day visa-free stay, with provisions for reinstating visa requirements if security threats arise again.

The Montenegrin government stated that this policy change is in line with their goal of harmonizing with European Union standards, a step towards their ambition of EU membership.

(With inputs from agencies.)