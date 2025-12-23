India and US Nearing Crucial Trade Agreement Amid Tariff Challenges

India is inching closer to finalizing a pivotal bilateral trade agreement with the United States, as revealed by Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal. The discussions, aimed at mitigating hefty U.S. tariffs on Indian exports, seek to restore significant market access for Indian exporters.

Despite current tariff hurdles, India continues to hold its ground in the U.S. marketplace, with exports rising notably. The drive to achieve a USD 2 trillion export goal by 2030 faces global uncertainties, yet efforts to sign multiple free trade agreements remain robust.

As bilateral talks unfold, India opposes concessions in agriculture and dairy while the U.S. demands reduced duties on select goods. The outcome of these talks expects to reshape trade dynamics, potentially doubling bilateral trade to USD 500 billion by the decade's end.

(With inputs from agencies.)