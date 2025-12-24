TS#01: Celebrating 23 Years of Delhi Metro's Iconic First Train
Marking a milestone in urban transit, Delhi Metro's first-ever train, Train Set TS#01, remains operational as the network celebrates 23 years. Launched on December 24, 2002, TS#01 showcases the hallmark of reliability and meticulous maintenance that the Delhi Metro has come to represent.
The train has evolved with the times, expanding from an initial four-coach configuration to eight coaches as of 2023. TS#01 has impressively covered approximately 2.9 million kilometers, transporting over 60 million passengers and ensuring safety through upgraded systems like IP-based announcements and CCTV cameras.
Hailed as a testament to enduring engineering and sustainability, TS#01's longevity is backed by timely overhauls and advanced features, such as a regenerative braking system saving nearly 40% of energy. Its high mean distance between failures underscores the success of the Delhi Metro's maintenance strategies.