Left Menu

TS#01: Celebrating 23 Years of Delhi Metro's Iconic First Train

The first train to operate on Delhi Metro, Train Set TS#01, remains active 23 years after its launch. It has undergone upgrades to maintain global standards, run about 2.9 million kilometers, and served over 60 million passengers, showcasing exceptional maintenance and sustainability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-12-2025 17:20 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 17:20 IST
TS#01: Celebrating 23 Years of Delhi Metro's Iconic First Train
  • Country:
  • India

Marking a milestone in urban transit, Delhi Metro's first-ever train, Train Set TS#01, remains operational as the network celebrates 23 years. Launched on December 24, 2002, TS#01 showcases the hallmark of reliability and meticulous maintenance that the Delhi Metro has come to represent.

The train has evolved with the times, expanding from an initial four-coach configuration to eight coaches as of 2023. TS#01 has impressively covered approximately 2.9 million kilometers, transporting over 60 million passengers and ensuring safety through upgraded systems like IP-based announcements and CCTV cameras.

Hailed as a testament to enduring engineering and sustainability, TS#01's longevity is backed by timely overhauls and advanced features, such as a regenerative braking system saving nearly 40% of energy. Its high mean distance between failures underscores the success of the Delhi Metro's maintenance strategies.

TRENDING

1
Winter aid delivery continues in Gaza

Winter aid delivery continues in Gaza

 Global
2
Somalia: Funding cuts impact assistance to millions affected by drought

Somalia: Funding cuts impact assistance to millions affected by drought

 Global
3
UN warns Sudan war entering deadlier phase as fighting spreads in Kordofan

UN warns Sudan war entering deadlier phase as fighting spreads in Kordofan

 Global
4
Borders Ablaze: Thailand and Cambodia's Struggle for Ceasefire

Borders Ablaze: Thailand and Cambodia's Struggle for Ceasefire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s greatest risk is obedience, not autonomy, researchers warn

AI reshapes India’s cybercrime landscape, raising urgent legal, ethical, and forensic challenges

Urban AI surveillance fuels privacy fears and behavioral control

How generative AI is redefining teaching, learning, and academic authority

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025