US Lawmakers Advocate for Fair Elections in Bangladesh Amid Awami League Ban

US lawmakers expressed concerns over the ban on Bangladesh's Awami League ahead of upcoming elections. They urged the interim government to foster conditions for free and fair elections and emphasized the importance of political participation. The ban follows violent protests and legal actions against former leaders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 24-12-2025 19:47 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 19:47 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A group of US lawmakers is raising concerns about the recent ban on the Awami League party in Bangladesh, led by deposed Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, just before the nation's elections. The lawmakers advocate for fair electoral processes, emphasizing the right of the Bangladeshi people to select their government through inclusive voting.

The Awami League was officially disbanded in May by Bangladesh's interim government, headed by Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus. Although Yunus' office claims unawareness of the lawmakers' letter, the interim government maintains its stance on the party's banned status, reaffirming that the Awami League cannot contest upcoming elections.

Lawmakers further stress that banning political parties hinders democratic processes and urge the government to reconsider this decision. They believe that open participation in elections is crucial for reflecting the people's voice. Meanwhile, former prime minister Khaleda Zia's Bangladesh Nationalist Party emerges as a frontrunner.

(With inputs from agencies.)

