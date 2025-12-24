Kerala CM Decries Attacks on Christmas Celebrations

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan articulated his concerns over the escalation in attacks on Christmas celebrations nationwide, stating it undermines the festival's peace message.

During a press conference, Vijayan highlighted incidents in states such as Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh, where festivities faced disruptions, and condemned attempts to dilute Christmas's significance.

The CM cited pressures from political groups and detailed actions in Kerala, involving politically motivated demands and attacks, calling for an inquiry and warning against constitutional rights violations.

(With inputs from agencies.)