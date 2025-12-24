Left Menu

Kerala CM Decries Attacks on Christmas Celebrations

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan expressed concern over attacks on Christmas celebrations across India, emphasizing how these incidents undermine the festival's universal peace message. He cited examples of pressures on both institutional and local festivities, particularly from groups like the Sangh Parivar, demanding a stringent governmental response.

During a press conference, Vijayan highlighted incidents in states such as Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh, where festivities faced disruptions, and condemned attempts to dilute Christmas's significance.

The CM cited pressures from political groups and detailed actions in Kerala, involving politically motivated demands and attacks, calling for an inquiry and warning against constitutional rights violations.

