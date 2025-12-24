India Prohibits New Mining Leases in Aravalli Range to Safeguard Ecosystem

In a landmark decision aimed at conserving the Aravalli Range, the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF&CC) has imposed a comprehensive ban on the granting of new mining leases across the Aravallis, spanning from Delhi to Gujarat. The announcement highlights a unified approach to preserving the geological and ecological integrity of the region.

The initiative extends further as the MoEF&CC tasks the Indian Council of Forestry Research and Education (ICFRE) with identifying additional zones within the Aravallis where mining activities should be prohibited. This mandate seeks to establish a science-based Management Plan for Sustainable Mining, prioritizing ecological conservation and addressing environmental impacts.

Furthermore, the government underlines its commitment to stringent regulation of existing mining operations, urging state governments to enforce environmental compliance and adhere to the Supreme Court's directives. The decision underscores India's dedication to safeguarding the Aravalli ecosystem against degradation and promoting sustainable practices.