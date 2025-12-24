Left Menu

Strategic Investment to Catapult Haier India's Market Success

Bharti Enterprises and Warburg Pincus are set to acquire a 49% stake in Haier India in a deal valued at around USD 2 billion. This strategic investment aims to leverage global innovation and networks to spur Haier India's growth and expansion in the growing Indian consumer appliances market.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-12-2025 19:12 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 19:12 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Bharti Enterprises and Warburg Pincus have announced a substantial investment, acquiring a 49% stake in Haier India, valued at approximately USD 2 billion. The strategic move is set to maintain management control with Haier's current Chinese owners.

Haier, a leader in the home appliances sector, aims to leverage this partnership to accelerate its growth in India. Currently holding third and fourth positions in segments like washing machines and refrigerators, Haier plans substantial investments, including a new plant in South India, to meet local and export demands by 2030.

With this collaboration, Haier India seeks to double its market standing by blending global innovation with local insights, leveraging Bharti and Warburg Pincus' strengths. The move aligns with India's booming consumer appliance market, driven by rising incomes and evolving lifestyles.

