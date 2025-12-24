Left Menu

Doorstep Testing: National Test House Partners with India Post for Enhanced Service

National Test House has partnered with India Post to improve the accessibility of quality testing services. By facilitating sample collection and delivery through an extensive postal network, the collaboration aims to make testing more affordable and efficient for consumers and businesses across urban and rural areas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-12-2025 20:55 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 20:55 IST
Doorstep Testing: National Test House Partners with India Post for Enhanced Service
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic alliance, the National Test House (NTH) has teamed up with India Post to streamline the collection and delivery of industrial and raw material samples to its laboratories.

This agreement will leverage India Post's far-reaching network to offer doorstep pickup services across urban, rural, and remote areas, ensuring samples reach NTH facilities in a timely and safe manner.

The initiative is poised to enhance the efficiency and accessibility of testing services, benefiting a diverse group of stakeholders, and fostering a culture of quality and standardization throughout the country.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Winter aid delivery continues in Gaza

Winter aid delivery continues in Gaza

 Global
2
Somalia: Funding cuts impact assistance to millions affected by drought

Somalia: Funding cuts impact assistance to millions affected by drought

 Global
3
UN warns Sudan war entering deadlier phase as fighting spreads in Kordofan

UN warns Sudan war entering deadlier phase as fighting spreads in Kordofan

 Global
4
Borders Ablaze: Thailand and Cambodia's Struggle for Ceasefire

Borders Ablaze: Thailand and Cambodia's Struggle for Ceasefire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s greatest risk is obedience, not autonomy, researchers warn

AI reshapes India’s cybercrime landscape, raising urgent legal, ethical, and forensic challenges

Urban AI surveillance fuels privacy fears and behavioral control

How generative AI is redefining teaching, learning, and academic authority

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025