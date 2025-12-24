Doorstep Testing: National Test House Partners with India Post for Enhanced Service

In a strategic alliance, the National Test House (NTH) has teamed up with India Post to streamline the collection and delivery of industrial and raw material samples to its laboratories.

This agreement will leverage India Post's far-reaching network to offer doorstep pickup services across urban, rural, and remote areas, ensuring samples reach NTH facilities in a timely and safe manner.

The initiative is poised to enhance the efficiency and accessibility of testing services, benefiting a diverse group of stakeholders, and fostering a culture of quality and standardization throughout the country.

