Marching for the Aravallis: A Call to Protect Rajasthan's Lifeline
A youth leader initiated a 1,000-km march to raise awareness of the Aravalli mountain range's ecological significance. Leaders highlighted environmental threats, urging public pressure to influence government policies. Allegations were made against government officials for misleading actions. Local support from community leaders bolstered the campaign.
- Country:
- India
Nirmal Choudhary, a youth leader, has embarked on a 1,000-kilometer foot march to highlight the environmental significance of the Aravalli mountain range. The march, named the Aravalli Bachao Andolan, commenced at the Arbuda Devi temple in Mount Abu.
Choudhary emphasized the critical role the Aravallis play in Rajasthan's environment and warned of a severe environmental crisis if they are lost. Former MLA Sanyam Lodha and Congress president Leelaram Garasia stressed the need for urgent action and public pressure against developmental threats.
Concerns were raised over potentially misleading documents submitted to the Supreme Court by government officials. Local saints and community leaders, including Sant Niranjan Giri Maharaj, have shown strong support for the march, urging citizen responsibility towards preserving the Aravallis.
