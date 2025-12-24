Left Menu

Casino Scam Uncovered: Magnet Drama in Kathmandu

A major fraud at a Kathmandu casino saw six arrests, including four Indian nationals, for manipulating games using magnetized cards and lenses. The Waldom Casino scam involved transactions worth Rs 170 million. A wider investigation is ongoing to find other culprits, with an emphasis on staff collaboration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 24-12-2025 20:54 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 20:54 IST
Nepal police have exposed a significant fraud operation at a Kathmandu casino, resulting in the arrest of six individuals, including four from India.

The operation was uncovered at the Waldom Casino in Thamel, where suspects cheated players using magnet-attached playing cards and eye lenses. The scheme aimed to manipulate the games, as reported by the Kathmandu District Police spokesperson.

Authorities have noted that two Nepalese and several other suspects remain at large. The fraud was detected during an event from December 11 to 14, involving Rs 170 million in transactions. Investigations continue, with a spotlight on internal staff involvement.

