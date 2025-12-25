Left Menu

Tragic Bus Blaze: Eyewitnesses Recall Harrowing Escape

In a tragic bus accident, a collision resulted in a fire that claimed at least five lives. Survivors and eyewitnesses described panic-stricken moments, efforts to rescue trapped passengers, and the devastating aftermath. The incident involved a bus traveling to Gokarna from Bengaluru and was allegedly caused by a truck losing control.

Survivors of Thursday's bus accident relived the terrifying moments when their vehicle caught fire following a collision near here. Aditya, one of the survivors, recounted the horror as fire engulfed the bus, trapping occupants.

The incident, resulting in at least five fatalities, began when a tanker truck veered off course, striking the bus carrying 32 people to Gokarna from Bengaluru. Eyewitnesses alleged the truck driver may have lost control due to fatigue, which led to the collision and subsequent fire.

Efforts to rescue those trapped were hampered by a diesel leak that fueled the fire. Witnesses described emotional scenes, including parents desperately trying to rescue their child amid the chaos. The pervasive smoke and flames hindered rescue operations, leaving a haunting memory for those who survived.

