New BIS standard for 'agarbattis' to ensure consumer safety, boost Rs 8,000 cr market

India, the world's largest producer and exporter of 'agarbattis', has come out with a new quality standard in a bid to ensure consumer safety by prohibiting certain insecticidal chemicals in manufacturing, and boost the Rs 8,000 crore incense stick market.

A dedicated Indian standard 'IS 19412:2025' for agarbattis was developed following heightened stress on consumer safety, indoor air quality, environmental sustainability and regulatory compliance—along with global restrictions on certain fragrance compounds and chemicals globally. Products complying with the new standard can also carry the BIS Standard Mark, helping consumers make informed choices with confidence, a consumer affairs ministry statement said.

The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) specifies a list of substances prohibited for use in agarbattis or incense stick making.

This includes certain insecticidal chemicals such as alethrin, permethrin, cypermethrin, deltamethrin, and fipronil, as well as synthetic fragrance intermediates like benzyl cyanide, ethyl acrylate, and diphenylamine.

Many of these substances are restricted or banned internationally due to their potential impact on human health, indoor air quality, and ecological safety, the ministry said.

The new quality standard classifies agarbatti into machine-made, hand-made, and traditional masala agarbattis, and prescribes requirements for raw materials, burning quality, fragrance performance, and chemical parameters, ensuring safer products and consistent quality for consumers.

''It is expected to enhance consumer confidence, promote ethical and sustainable manufacturing practices, support traditional artisans, and improve access to global markets,'' the ministry said.

The Indian agarbatti industry, estimated at around Rs 8,000 crore a year, exports products worth Rs 1,200 crore annually to more than 150 countries with major markets being the US, Malaysia, Nigeria, Brazil and Mexico.

The agarbatti sector supports a vast network of artisans, micro-entrepreneurs, and MSMEs, particularly in rural and semi-urban areas. The industry plays a vital role in preserving traditional craftsmanship while generating significant employment, especially for women.

