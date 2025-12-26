Kolkata Metro services disrupted after 17-year-old girl jumps on tracks, dies

Metro services on the Blue Line (Dakshineswar to Kavi Subhash) were disrupted on Friday evening after a 17-year-old girl jumped onto the tracks at Netaji Bhavan station, officials said.

The girl was rescued from the tracks and rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared her 'brought dead', they said.

The incident occurred around 5.17 pm as a southbound train was entering the station, prompting a suspension of services for around 43 minutes, Metro Railway officials said.

Earlier, police said that a man tried to jump onto the tracks.

The disruption caused significant inconvenience to commuters during the evening peak hours.

''Normal services over the entire stretch of Blue Line resumed from 6 pm,'' the official said.

