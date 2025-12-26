Left Menu

Kolkata Metro services disrupted after 17-year-old girl jumps on tracks, dies

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 26-12-2025 19:21 IST | Created: 26-12-2025 19:21 IST
Kolkata Metro services disrupted after 17-year-old girl jumps on tracks, dies
  • Country:
  • India

Metro services on the Blue Line (Dakshineswar to Kavi Subhash) were disrupted on Friday evening after a 17-year-old girl jumped onto the tracks at Netaji Bhavan station, officials said.

The girl was rescued from the tracks and rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared her 'brought dead', they said.

The incident occurred around 5.17 pm as a southbound train was entering the station, prompting a suspension of services for around 43 minutes, Metro Railway officials said.

Earlier, police said that a man tried to jump onto the tracks.

The disruption caused significant inconvenience to commuters during the evening peak hours.

''Normal services over the entire stretch of Blue Line resumed from 6 pm,'' the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Punjab's Environmental Call: Curbing Sand Mining Threats

Punjab's Environmental Call: Curbing Sand Mining Threats

 India
2
Tragic Christmas Brawl: One Dead, Another Critically Injured in Nagpur

Tragic Christmas Brawl: One Dead, Another Critically Injured in Nagpur

 India
3
West Bengal's Voter Identity Initiative: A 32 Lakh Challenge

West Bengal's Voter Identity Initiative: A 32 Lakh Challenge

 India
4
Ministry Warns Against Fake Circulars about Company Filings

Ministry Warns Against Fake Circulars about Company Filings

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered digital twins could become backbone of future healthcare

Explainable AI offers cities new tool to target GBV prevention

AI-powered soil mapping cuts fertilizer use and boosts yields

Large language models move closer to clinical use in nutrition assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025