Court Grants Bail in Social Media Hate Speech Case

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 26-12-2025 20:52 IST | Created: 26-12-2025 20:52 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A local magistrate court has granted bail to a man accused of posting inflammatory content on social media, after determining that no further evidence was required from him.

Rahul Bagchi, charged with promoting enmity and outraging religious sentiments under India's Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the IT Act, had been in custody since late last year.

The defense argued that Bagchi was wrongfully implicated, asserting the video was uploaded by another individual using his account. After hearing both sides, the court granted bail on a Rs 15,000 PR bond, stipulating that he must not influence witnesses, tamper with evidence, or travel abroad without permission.

(With inputs from agencies.)

