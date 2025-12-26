Left Menu

Outcry Over Bail for Convicted Ex-BJP MLA

The Indian Youth Congress conducted a candle march to oppose the bail granted to Kuldeep Singh Sengar, a former BJP MLA convicted in the Unnao rape and murder case. Led by party leaders, protesters demanded judicial intervention and highlighted societal concerns over granting bail to condemned criminals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-12-2025 20:55 IST | Created: 26-12-2025 20:55 IST
The Indian Youth Congress expressed their outrage on Friday through a candle march against the bail granted to Kuldeep Singh Sengar, a former BJP MLA convicted in the Unnao rape and murder case. The protest, a call for urgent judicial intervention, was led by national in-charge Manish Sharma and president Uday Bhanu Chib.

A crowd of youth Congress activists assembled near Kerala Bhavan and marched towards Jantar Mantar, chanting slogans supporting the victim. Chib criticized the court's decision, arguing that granting bail to Sengar, sentenced to life imprisonment, undermines justice for the victim.

Chib pointed to the societal repercussions of releasing a convicted rapist and murderer within six years, asserting that such actions cause collective shame. This protest highlights the broader concern about the justice system's handling of serious crimes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

