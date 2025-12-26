Left Menu

Diplomatic Pushback: Nations Unite Against Somaliland Recognition

The foreign ministers of Somalia, Egypt, Turkey, and Djibouti have condemned Israel's recognition of Somaliland, insisting on support for Somalia's unity and territorial integrity. Their collective disapproval was communicated after a phone conversation among the ministers, emphasizing solidarity against the breakaway region's recognition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-12-2025 20:55 IST | Created: 26-12-2025 20:55 IST
Diplomatic Pushback: Nations Unite Against Somaliland Recognition
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The foreign ministers of Somalia, Egypt, Turkey, and Djibouti have issued a strong condemnation of Israel's recent recognition of Somaliland, the breakaway region of Somalia, as confirmed by Egypt on Friday.

In a concerted response, the ministers stressed their unwavering support for the unity, sovereignty, and territorial integrity of Somalia. The declaration of disapproval was made after a phone conference between Egypt's foreign minister and his counterparts from Somalia, Turkey, and Djibouti.

This diplomatic statement is the latest in a series of regional responses opposing the recognition of Somaliland, highlighting the geopolitical tensions surrounding the issue.

TRENDING

1
West Bengal's Voter Identity Initiative: A 32 Lakh Challenge

West Bengal's Voter Identity Initiative: A 32 Lakh Challenge

 India
2
Ministry Warns Against Fake Circulars about Company Filings

Ministry Warns Against Fake Circulars about Company Filings

 India
3
Navi Mumbai Sees High Flyers: New Airport's Impressive First Day

Navi Mumbai Sees High Flyers: New Airport's Impressive First Day

 India
4
Bleach Attack: 15 Injured in Shizuoka Factory Stabbing

Bleach Attack: 15 Injured in Shizuoka Factory Stabbing

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered digital twins could become backbone of future healthcare

Explainable AI offers cities new tool to target GBV prevention

AI-powered soil mapping cuts fertilizer use and boosts yields

Large language models move closer to clinical use in nutrition assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025