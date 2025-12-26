Diplomatic Pushback: Nations Unite Against Somaliland Recognition
The foreign ministers of Somalia, Egypt, Turkey, and Djibouti have condemned Israel's recognition of Somaliland, insisting on support for Somalia's unity and territorial integrity. Their collective disapproval was communicated after a phone conversation among the ministers, emphasizing solidarity against the breakaway region's recognition.
The foreign ministers of Somalia, Egypt, Turkey, and Djibouti have issued a strong condemnation of Israel's recent recognition of Somaliland, the breakaway region of Somalia, as confirmed by Egypt on Friday.
In a concerted response, the ministers stressed their unwavering support for the unity, sovereignty, and territorial integrity of Somalia. The declaration of disapproval was made after a phone conference between Egypt's foreign minister and his counterparts from Somalia, Turkey, and Djibouti.
This diplomatic statement is the latest in a series of regional responses opposing the recognition of Somaliland, highlighting the geopolitical tensions surrounding the issue.
- READ MORE ON:
- Somalia
- Egypt
- Turkey
- Djibouti
- Somaliland
- Israel
- recognition
- sovereignty
- unity
- foreign ministers
ALSO READ
Israel Recognizes Somaliland: A New Chapter in International Diplomacy
Nadda Reviews IPC Progress, Hails Global Recognition of Indian Pharmacopoeia
Israel Recognizes Somaliland as Sovereign State
Two dead in Palestinian attack in northern Israel, police say
Palestinian man kills 2 in car-ramming, stabbing attack in northern Israel, police say