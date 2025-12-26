Diplomatic Pushback: Nations Unite Against Somaliland Recognition

The foreign ministers of Somalia, Egypt, Turkey, and Djibouti have issued a strong condemnation of Israel's recent recognition of Somaliland, the breakaway region of Somalia, as confirmed by Egypt on Friday.

In a concerted response, the ministers stressed their unwavering support for the unity, sovereignty, and territorial integrity of Somalia. The declaration of disapproval was made after a phone conference between Egypt's foreign minister and his counterparts from Somalia, Turkey, and Djibouti.

This diplomatic statement is the latest in a series of regional responses opposing the recognition of Somaliland, highlighting the geopolitical tensions surrounding the issue.