Cracking Down on Cross-Border Narcotics: Arrest of Nigerian Trafficker in India

The Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) of the Uttar Pradesh Police has intercepted a significant player in an international heroin trafficking ring. Nigerian national Ike Prince, residing illegally in India, was apprehended in Delhi, officials confirmed.

Prince's arrest followed an investigation tied to a prior heroin seizure in Mathura. Previous arrestees identified him as a key supplier. This operation recovered one kilogram of heroin, valued at Rs 2 crore in the international market.

Authorities are pursuing charges under the NDPS Act and the Foreigners Act. The Nigerian High Commission has been notified, adhering to the Vienna Convention, the police stated.