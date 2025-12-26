Left Menu

Cracking Down on Cross-Border Narcotics: Arrest of Nigerian Trafficker in India

The Uttar Pradesh Police's Anti-Narcotics Task Force has arrested Nigerian national Ike Prince, implicated in an international heroin trafficking network. Prince was caught in Delhi, found with one kilogram of heroin and residing illegally. This arrest was linked to a previous drug seizure in Mathura, leading to further legal actions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 26-12-2025 20:54 IST | Created: 26-12-2025 20:54 IST
Cracking Down on Cross-Border Narcotics: Arrest of Nigerian Trafficker in India
  • Country:
  • India

The Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) of the Uttar Pradesh Police has intercepted a significant player in an international heroin trafficking ring. Nigerian national Ike Prince, residing illegally in India, was apprehended in Delhi, officials confirmed.

Prince's arrest followed an investigation tied to a prior heroin seizure in Mathura. Previous arrestees identified him as a key supplier. This operation recovered one kilogram of heroin, valued at Rs 2 crore in the international market.

Authorities are pursuing charges under the NDPS Act and the Foreigners Act. The Nigerian High Commission has been notified, adhering to the Vienna Convention, the police stated.

TRENDING

1
West Bengal's Voter Identity Initiative: A 32 Lakh Challenge

West Bengal's Voter Identity Initiative: A 32 Lakh Challenge

 India
2
Ministry Warns Against Fake Circulars about Company Filings

Ministry Warns Against Fake Circulars about Company Filings

 India
3
Navi Mumbai Sees High Flyers: New Airport's Impressive First Day

Navi Mumbai Sees High Flyers: New Airport's Impressive First Day

 India
4
Bleach Attack: 15 Injured in Shizuoka Factory Stabbing

Bleach Attack: 15 Injured in Shizuoka Factory Stabbing

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered digital twins could become backbone of future healthcare

Explainable AI offers cities new tool to target GBV prevention

AI-powered soil mapping cuts fertilizer use and boosts yields

Large language models move closer to clinical use in nutrition assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025