Deepti Sharma Makes History in T20 International Cricket

Star Indian all-rounder Deepti Sharma has etched her name into cricketing history by becoming the joint highest wicket-taker in T20 Internationals. The iconic achievement came during a standout performance against Sri Lanka, where she delivered remarkable figures of 3 for 18.

In her climb to 151 wickets, Deepti matched Australia's Megan Schutt, who reached the milestone in eight fewer matches. With an average of 18.73 and a strike rate of 18.43, Deepti's consistency has been pivotal to her success.

With a total of 333 international wickets, she now ranks third in women's cricket, trailing only Jhulan Goswami and Katherine Sciver-Brunt. As of now, India holds a 2-0 lead in the five-match T20I series against Sri Lanka.

