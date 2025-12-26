Deepti Sharma Makes History in T20 International Cricket
Deepti Sharma joined Megan Schutt as the joint highest wicket-taker in T20 Internationals with 151 wickets. She accomplished this feat in 131 matches, becoming the third-highest wicket-taker in women's international cricket with 333 wickets. India currently leads the T20I series against Sri Lanka 2-0.
- Country:
- India
Star Indian all-rounder Deepti Sharma has etched her name into cricketing history by becoming the joint highest wicket-taker in T20 Internationals. The iconic achievement came during a standout performance against Sri Lanka, where she delivered remarkable figures of 3 for 18.
In her climb to 151 wickets, Deepti matched Australia's Megan Schutt, who reached the milestone in eight fewer matches. With an average of 18.73 and a strike rate of 18.43, Deepti's consistency has been pivotal to her success.
With a total of 333 international wickets, she now ranks third in women's cricket, trailing only Jhulan Goswami and Katherine Sciver-Brunt. As of now, India holds a 2-0 lead in the five-match T20I series against Sri Lanka.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Indian Pharmacopoeia: A Pillar of Global Confidence in India's Drug Standards
GCCA India–NCB Report Highlights Concrete’s Carbon Uptake at NCB Foundation Day
Thrilling Victory: Shafali Verma Shines in Indian Women's Cricket
Visa Delays: India's Concerns Over US H-1B Interview Cancellations
Mission-Mode Healthcare Reforms: Paving the Path to a TB-Free India