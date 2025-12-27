AI Powers Transformation in India's Manufacturing Sector

The India AI Manufacturing Congress, convened on December 12 in Pune, gathered over 100 prominent figures from various industries to discuss the imperative role of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Indian manufacturing. Leaders from automotive, engineering, and textile sectors urged that AI is critical for global competitiveness and not just an option.

The global manufacturing sector is undergoing a dramatic transformation with AI at its core, moving beyond simple automation to create intelligent enterprises. This shift is manifesting in substantial efficiency gains, improved product quality, and reduced operational costs, initiating a new era of responsible, sustainable industrial growth.

For India, integrating AI into manufacturing isn't just beneficial—it's essential. Industry leaders at the Congress underscored the need to accelerate AI adoption amidst challenges such as data fragmentation, talent shortages, and investment hurdles. AI promises to boost productivity and create agile supply chains, aligning with India's long-term growth strategies.

