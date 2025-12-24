EIB backs Comau with €50m to advance robotics, automation and digital industry

The European Investment Bank (EIB) has signed a €50 million financing agreement with Comau, the Turin-based industrial automation and robotics company, to support its research, development and innovation (RDI) activities across a wide range of strategic industrial sectors. The agreement was announced by EIB Vice-President Gelsomina Vigliotti and Comau CEO Pietro Gorlier.

The financing will enable Comau to accelerate innovation in robotics, advanced automation solutions, machine tools, and digitalisation, strengthening Europe’s industrial competitiveness at a time of rapid technological transformation. The supported activities span multiple sectors, including automotive and stationary batteries, aerospace, construction, renewable energy, hydrogen fuel cells, and logistics.

InvestEU Support for European Industrial Innovation

The operation is backed by InvestEU, the European Union’s flagship investment programme aimed at mobilising public and private capital to support strategic priorities such as innovation, sustainability and competitiveness. Through InvestEU, the EIB has already unlocked more than €4 billion in Italy under TechEU, the EIB Group’s €70 billion initiative to accelerate innovation across Europe using loans, guarantees, equity and quasi-equity instruments.

“Supporting Europe’s industrial innovation and transition to a more digital, sustainable and competitive production model is a priority at the heart of the InvestEU programme,” said Gelsomina Vigliotti. “Investing in advanced robotics, automation and e-mobility will strengthen Europe’s technological leadership, create skilled jobs and support companies navigating major industrial transformations.”

Strengthening Europe’s Advanced Manufacturing Value Chain

The investments will be concentrated primarily in Italy, particularly in Turin and Bari, reinforcing Comau’s role as one of Europe’s leading providers of advanced industrial automation and robotics solutions. By expanding its technological capabilities, the company will help strengthen the broader European value chain in advanced manufacturing technologies, which are critical for industrial resilience and strategic autonomy.

A key focus of the investment is the expansion of Comau’s solutions for renewable energy and hydrogen fuel cell applications, reflecting Europe’s clean energy transition goals. At the same time, the financing will support the reorientation of Comau’s automotive activities toward advanced automation solutions for battery production and battery recycling, supporting the shift to electric mobility and circular economy models.

Supporting Sustainable Growth and Innovation

Comau CEO Pietro Gorlier emphasized the strategic importance of the partnership:“Comau constantly invests in the development of innovative competencies and technologies. These are a key driver for the growth of the European manufacturing system, enabling companies to compete globally in sectors that are crucial to the future of industry.”

He added that EIB support strengthens Comau’s ability to pursue a long-term sustainable development strategy, particularly in a market environment marked by uncertainty and rapid technological change.

Financial Flexibility and Long-Term Impact

Beyond supporting innovation, the EIB financing will provide Comau with greater diversification of funding sources and longer maturities, improving financial flexibility and accelerating implementation of its business plan. This will allow the company to scale up investments more efficiently and respond quickly to emerging industrial and technological opportunities.

Overall, the agreement underscores the EIB’s role as a key partner in advancing Europe’s digital, green and industrial transitions, while reinforcing Italy’s position as a hub for high-value manufacturing and technological innovation.