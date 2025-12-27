Left Menu

Deadly Quadcopter Attack Strikes Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Checkpost

A quadcopter attack on a security checkpost in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan, killed two paramilitary personnel and injured two others. The checkpost, located in Tank district, was targeted with an explosives-laden drone. Authorities initiated a search operation to apprehend those responsible after swiftly evacuating the injured to a medical facility.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Peshawar | Updated: 27-12-2025 22:50 IST | Created: 27-12-2025 22:50 IST
Deadly Quadcopter Attack Strikes Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Checkpost
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

A devastating quadcopter attack claimed the lives of two paramilitary personnel and wounded two others at a security checkpost in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Saturday, according to police sources.

The attack occurred at the Tank Zam Check Post, within the jurisdiction of Saddar Police Station in Tank district, where attackers deployed an explosives-laden drone. Fallen soldiers were identified as Havaldar Asif and Sepoy Hashim, leaving a community in mourning.

Following the incident, security forces and police quickly cordoned off the area and evacuated the injured personnel to Dera Ismail Khan for medical treatment. A large-scale search operation is now underway in a bid to track down the perpetrators responsible for the attack.

TRENDING

1
Justice for Hindus: Rally in London Highlights Crisis in Bangladesh

Justice for Hindus: Rally in London Highlights Crisis in Bangladesh

 United Kingdom
2
Shocking Incident: Gang Rape in Bihar's Rohtas District

Shocking Incident: Gang Rape in Bihar's Rohtas District

 India
3
Tragic Murder Unfolds in Thane's Loknagari Locality

Tragic Murder Unfolds in Thane's Loknagari Locality

 India
4
Arsenal Holds Top Spot Amidst Thrilling Premier League Drama

Arsenal Holds Top Spot Amidst Thrilling Premier League Drama

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered digital twins could become backbone of future healthcare

Explainable AI offers cities new tool to target GBV prevention

AI-powered soil mapping cuts fertilizer use and boosts yields

Large language models move closer to clinical use in nutrition assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025