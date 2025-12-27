Deadly Quadcopter Attack Strikes Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Checkpost

A devastating quadcopter attack claimed the lives of two paramilitary personnel and wounded two others at a security checkpost in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Saturday, according to police sources.

The attack occurred at the Tank Zam Check Post, within the jurisdiction of Saddar Police Station in Tank district, where attackers deployed an explosives-laden drone. Fallen soldiers were identified as Havaldar Asif and Sepoy Hashim, leaving a community in mourning.

Following the incident, security forces and police quickly cordoned off the area and evacuated the injured personnel to Dera Ismail Khan for medical treatment. A large-scale search operation is now underway in a bid to track down the perpetrators responsible for the attack.