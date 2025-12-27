Deadly Quadcopter Attack Strikes Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Checkpost
A quadcopter attack on a security checkpost in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan, killed two paramilitary personnel and injured two others. The checkpost, located in Tank district, was targeted with an explosives-laden drone. Authorities initiated a search operation to apprehend those responsible after swiftly evacuating the injured to a medical facility.
A devastating quadcopter attack claimed the lives of two paramilitary personnel and wounded two others at a security checkpost in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Saturday, according to police sources.
The attack occurred at the Tank Zam Check Post, within the jurisdiction of Saddar Police Station in Tank district, where attackers deployed an explosives-laden drone. Fallen soldiers were identified as Havaldar Asif and Sepoy Hashim, leaving a community in mourning.
Following the incident, security forces and police quickly cordoned off the area and evacuated the injured personnel to Dera Ismail Khan for medical treatment. A large-scale search operation is now underway in a bid to track down the perpetrators responsible for the attack.
