New Twists and Turns: Unraveling the Ankita Bhandari Case

The Uttarakhand Police have launched an investigation into new claims brought to light by a viral video concerning the 2022 Ankita Bhandari murder case. Two FIRs have been filed following revelations in the video, and authorities are pursuing legal actions based on emerging facts.

Dr. V Murugesan, Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order), urged the public to contribute any evidence related to the case. Despite petitions for the case's transfer to the Central Bureau of Investigation, both the High Court and the Supreme Court endorsed the Special Investigation Team's handling.

The case recently became a focal point in Uttarakhand politics, triggered by accusations in a video by Urmila Sanawar, allegedly implicating political figures. This development adds another layer of complexity to the high-profile case that previously led to life sentences for the accused.