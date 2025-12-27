Strengthening Governance: Modi's Vision for a Unified India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi led a national conference with chief secretaries, emphasizing governance and reforms. The forum aims to strengthen Centre-state partnerships and focus on education, economic deregulation, and tech integration. Discussions covered enhancing human capital and optimizing the country's development prospects.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-12-2025 22:45 IST | Created: 27-12-2025 22:45 IST
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a national conference of chief secretaries on Saturday, aiming to address pressing issues of governance and reform, sources revealed.
The conference highlighted efforts to solidify Centre-state relations through structured dialogue focused on national development priorities, a government spokesperson confirmed.
During the event, key deliberations were held on enhancing India's human capital by focusing on education and potential deregulation in states. The forum, serving as a linchpin for cooperative federalism, showcased Modi's commitment to India's inclusive growth.
