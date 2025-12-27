CAF's Bold Move: AFCON Shifts to Every Four Years
The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has decided to hold the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) every four years, beginning in 2029. While Algerian defender Aissa Mandi supports this change, citing increased value, critics argue it disrespects the tradition upheld since 1957.
The Confederation of African Football's (CAF) decision to host the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) every four years has garnered mixed reactions. Algerian defender Aissa Mandi praised the move, suggesting it enhances the tournament's value.
Mandi stated, "Organising the competition every four years is a good thing. It's better than every two years," drawing parallels to major continental tournaments like the Euros. This change is slated to commence in 2029, coinciding with the 2025 tournament in Morocco.
However, the alteration has sparked criticism from certain quarters, with critics claiming it disrespects a longstanding tradition. Mali coach Tom Saintfiet was vocal in his disapproval, pointing fingers at FIFA for influencing the decision. Despite the debate, Algeria began their campaign strongly with a 3-0 victory over Sudan.