CAF's Bold Move: AFCON Shifts to Every Four Years

The Confederation of African Football's (CAF) decision to host the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) every four years has garnered mixed reactions. Algerian defender Aissa Mandi praised the move, suggesting it enhances the tournament's value.

Mandi stated, "Organising the competition every four years is a good thing. It's better than every two years," drawing parallels to major continental tournaments like the Euros. This change is slated to commence in 2029, coinciding with the 2025 tournament in Morocco.

However, the alteration has sparked criticism from certain quarters, with critics claiming it disrespects a longstanding tradition. Mali coach Tom Saintfiet was vocal in his disapproval, pointing fingers at FIFA for influencing the decision. Despite the debate, Algeria began their campaign strongly with a 3-0 victory over Sudan.