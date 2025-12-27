Left Menu

CAF's Bold Move: AFCON Shifts to Every Four Years

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has decided to hold the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) every four years, beginning in 2029. While Algerian defender Aissa Mandi supports this change, citing increased value, critics argue it disrespects the tradition upheld since 1957.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-12-2025 22:51 IST | Created: 27-12-2025 22:51 IST
CAF's Bold Move: AFCON Shifts to Every Four Years
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Confederation of African Football's (CAF) decision to host the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) every four years has garnered mixed reactions. Algerian defender Aissa Mandi praised the move, suggesting it enhances the tournament's value.

Mandi stated, "Organising the competition every four years is a good thing. It's better than every two years," drawing parallels to major continental tournaments like the Euros. This change is slated to commence in 2029, coinciding with the 2025 tournament in Morocco.

However, the alteration has sparked criticism from certain quarters, with critics claiming it disrespects a longstanding tradition. Mali coach Tom Saintfiet was vocal in his disapproval, pointing fingers at FIFA for influencing the decision. Despite the debate, Algeria began their campaign strongly with a 3-0 victory over Sudan.

TRENDING

1
Justice for Hindus: Rally in London Highlights Crisis in Bangladesh

Justice for Hindus: Rally in London Highlights Crisis in Bangladesh

 United Kingdom
2
Shocking Incident: Gang Rape in Bihar's Rohtas District

Shocking Incident: Gang Rape in Bihar's Rohtas District

 India
3
Tragic Murder Unfolds in Thane's Loknagari Locality

Tragic Murder Unfolds in Thane's Loknagari Locality

 India
4
Arsenal Holds Top Spot Amidst Thrilling Premier League Drama

Arsenal Holds Top Spot Amidst Thrilling Premier League Drama

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered digital twins could become backbone of future healthcare

Explainable AI offers cities new tool to target GBV prevention

AI-powered soil mapping cuts fertilizer use and boosts yields

Large language models move closer to clinical use in nutrition assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025