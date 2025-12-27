Illegal Lenders Under Scrutiny After Businessman's Suicide
A businessman, Kishore Davane, committed suicide due to the pressure of exorbitant interest rates and harassment from illegal moneylenders in Dahanu. A suicide note has revealed names of five individuals involved, leading to two arrests. The police are verifying the document's authenticity before further action.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Palghar | Updated: 27-12-2025 22:53 IST | Created: 27-12-2025 22:53 IST
- Country:
- India
The aftermath of a businessman's suicide in Dahanu has cast a spotlight on illegal moneylenders. The deceased, Kishore Davane, reportedly succumbed to the immense pressure of high interest rates and persistent harassment.
A suicide note unearthed after his death on August 2 implicated five individuals. While two have been apprehended, police efforts to capture the remaining suspects continue.
Questions about the four-month delay in registering an FIR were addressed by police officials, who emphasized the need for a stringent verification process of the suicide note. The case underscores the pervasive issue of illegal lending practices in the region.
ALSO READ
Trio Nabbed for Harassment: A Courageous Woman's Pursuit of Justice
Kashmiri Harassment Sparks National Security Concerns
Protests and Arrests: Bajrang Dal's Clash Over Alleged Vandalism in Chhattisgarh
Elderly Man's Tragic End: A Tale of Harassment and Despair
Trinamool MP Accuses Election Commission of Voter Harassment in Bengal