Mastery on Display: Abhishek Sharma's Explosive Batting Practice
Abhishek Sharma, Punjab's cricket captain, demonstrated his spectacular batting skills in a practice session against spinners. Known for his aggressive approach, Sharma hit numerous sixes, focusing on perfecting shots against varying spins. His dedication and expertise were evident throughout the session, reflecting his attack-minded mindset.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 28-12-2025 16:16 IST | Created: 28-12-2025 16:16 IST
- Country:
- India
On a serene Sunday morning, Punjab skipper Abhishek Sharma showcased his dominance during a net session at Anantam Cricket Ground.
Sharma, ranked as the world's top T20 batter, engaged in a rigorous practice focused solely on facing spin bowlers. His relentless assault on deliveries, including a remarkable 45 sixes, underscored his aggressive style.
The session highlighted Sharma's tactical acumen, evident in his interactions with coaches and teammates, and his mastery over the art of batting, as he consistently outplayed the challenging conditions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Abhishek Sharma
- cricket
- batting
- practice
- T20
- spinners
- sixes
- Anantam Cricket Ground
- Punjab
- coaching
ALSO READ
India women win toss, opt to bowl in third T20I against Sri Lanka
Deepti Sharma Makes History as India Dominates Sri Lanka in T20I Series
India win toss and elect to bowl first against Sri Lanka in the third T20 International in Thiruvananthapuram.
Deepti Sharma Sets New Records in Thrilling T20I Victory Over Sri Lanka
India's Women's T20I Victory: Shafali Verma's Spectacular Chase