Mastery on Display: Abhishek Sharma's Explosive Batting Practice

On a serene Sunday morning, Punjab skipper Abhishek Sharma showcased his dominance during a net session at Anantam Cricket Ground.

Sharma, ranked as the world's top T20 batter, engaged in a rigorous practice focused solely on facing spin bowlers. His relentless assault on deliveries, including a remarkable 45 sixes, underscored his aggressive style.

The session highlighted Sharma's tactical acumen, evident in his interactions with coaches and teammates, and his mastery over the art of batting, as he consistently outplayed the challenging conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)