Frigid Blast in Jharkhand: 'Yellow' Alert for Cold Wave Conditions

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a 'yellow' alert on Sunday for seven districts in Jharkhand, warning residents of severe cold wave conditions as temperatures plunged below 10 degrees Celsius at several locations.

Kanke, near Ranchi, recorded the lowest temperature, hitting an icy 2.5 degrees Celsius. The affected districts include Latehar, Lohardaga, Gumla, Khunti, Ranchi, Ramgarh, and Bokaro.

IMD Deputy Director Abhishek Anand explained that north-westerly winds sweeping the region are triggering these frigid conditions. Although no immediate change is expected, temperatures are anticipated to rise by 2-3 degrees in the coming days.