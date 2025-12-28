Left Menu

Mysterious Death of West Bengal BLO Sparks Concerns Over Electoral Workload

A Booth Level Officer was found deceased in West Bengal's Bankura district, sparking concerns over potential work-related stress from the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls. The officer was found with a note indicating stress, prompting a police investigation into the incident's circumstances.

The body of a Booth Level Officer (BLO) was discovered on Sunday in West Bengal's Bankura district, raising concerns about the intense pressure from the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, according to police reports.

The deceased, Haradhan Mandal, a schoolteacher serving as the BLO in Ranibandh block, was found at a school premises. A note with his signature suggested he was overwhelmed by work stress.

The police are investigating the death, with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee highlighting that this is part of a larger trend of deaths linked to SIR panic in the state.

