Mysterious Death of West Bengal BLO Sparks Concerns Over Electoral Workload
A Booth Level Officer was found deceased in West Bengal's Bankura district, sparking concerns over potential work-related stress from the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls. The officer was found with a note indicating stress, prompting a police investigation into the incident's circumstances.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 28-12-2025 16:15 IST | Created: 28-12-2025 16:15 IST
- Country:
- India
The body of a Booth Level Officer (BLO) was discovered on Sunday in West Bengal's Bankura district, raising concerns about the intense pressure from the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, according to police reports.
The deceased, Haradhan Mandal, a schoolteacher serving as the BLO in Ranibandh block, was found at a school premises. A note with his signature suggested he was overwhelmed by work stress.
The police are investigating the death, with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee highlighting that this is part of a larger trend of deaths linked to SIR panic in the state.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Iconic Screen Siren and Animal Rights Advocate: Brigitte Bardot Dies at 91
10-member Trinamool delegation to meet chief election commissioner on Dec 31 over SIR: Sources.
EC must come out with number of Bangladeshis, Rohingyas out of 58.20 lakh names deleted in Bengal SIR: TMC's Abhishek in Kolkata.
Dr Jitendra Singh Calls for Faster Tech Transfer to Boost Industry-CSIR Linkages
Delhi Minister Sirsa urges vigilance against pollution despite recent AQI improvement