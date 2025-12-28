A K Antony Criticizes Centre's Alleged Attempts to Weaken MGNREGA

In a strong statement on Sunday, veteran Congress leader A K Antony accused the Central government of gradually dismantling the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS), alleging a systematic diluting of its core principles.

Antony, speaking at the 141st foundation day of the Indian National Congress, labeled these actions as an attack on social justice, urging for protests rooted in Gandhian philosophy. He criticized the regime for glorifying Nathuram Godse over Mahatma Gandhi and for dividing the populace.

The former Defence Minister declared the current national climate as unsuitable for celebrations, calling instead for nationwide protests to safeguard Gandhian values. He also expressed concerns that the government, which upholds Savarkar as a leader, is undermining the Constitution.