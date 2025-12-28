Left Menu

A K Antony Criticizes Centre's Alleged Attempts to Weaken MGNREGA

Veteran Congress leader A K Antony accuses the Centre of undermining MGNREGA and calls for Gandhian protests. He claims the current administration glorifies figures like Godse instead of Gandhiji, threatening constitutional values. His remarks were made during the Congress's 141st foundation day celebrations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 28-12-2025 16:02 IST | Created: 28-12-2025 16:02 IST
A K Antony Criticizes Centre's Alleged Attempts to Weaken MGNREGA
  • Country:
  • India

In a strong statement on Sunday, veteran Congress leader A K Antony accused the Central government of gradually dismantling the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS), alleging a systematic diluting of its core principles.

Antony, speaking at the 141st foundation day of the Indian National Congress, labeled these actions as an attack on social justice, urging for protests rooted in Gandhian philosophy. He criticized the regime for glorifying Nathuram Godse over Mahatma Gandhi and for dividing the populace.

The former Defence Minister declared the current national climate as unsuitable for celebrations, calling instead for nationwide protests to safeguard Gandhian values. He also expressed concerns that the government, which upholds Savarkar as a leader, is undermining the Constitution.

TRENDING

1
Kosovo's Political Future Hangs in the Balance Amid Snap Elections

Kosovo's Political Future Hangs in the Balance Amid Snap Elections

 Kosovo
2
Congress Unites to Preserve Democratic Rights Amidst BJP Centralization Allegations

Congress Unites to Preserve Democratic Rights Amidst BJP Centralization Alle...

 India
3
Sunil Jakhar Critiques AAP's Special Assembly Sessions

Sunil Jakhar Critiques AAP's Special Assembly Sessions

 India
4
A K Antony Criticizes Centre's Alleged Attempts to Weaken MGNREGA

A K Antony Criticizes Centre's Alleged Attempts to Weaken MGNREGA

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital markets don’t collapse under regulation, they adapt and expand

AI can improve planning for climate-driven flood risks

AI is quietly altering human cognition

AI data centers are pushing power Grids to the edge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025