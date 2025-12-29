Tragic Midair Collision: Helicopter Crash in New Jersey

A tragic incident occurred on Sunday in southern New Jersey when two helicopters collided midair, resulting in one fatality and critical injuries for another individual.

According to Hammonton Police Chief Kevin Friel, emergency services responded promptly to the crash around 11:25 am, extinguishing flames that had engulfed one of the helicopters.

A video from the scene captured the chilling moment of one helicopter spinning and plummeting to the ground. The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board are conducting an investigation into what caused the crash.

