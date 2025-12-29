Left Menu

Tragic Midair Collision: Helicopter Crash in New Jersey

A tragic helicopter crash in southern New Jersey resulted in one fatality and left another person critically injured. The crash, described as a midair collision by the FAA, took place on Sunday. Hammonton Police Chief confirmed the FAA and NTSB are investigating the incident.

A tragic incident occurred on Sunday in southern New Jersey when two helicopters collided midair, resulting in one fatality and critical injuries for another individual.

According to Hammonton Police Chief Kevin Friel, emergency services responded promptly to the crash around 11:25 am, extinguishing flames that had engulfed one of the helicopters.

A video from the scene captured the chilling moment of one helicopter spinning and plummeting to the ground. The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board are conducting an investigation into what caused the crash.

