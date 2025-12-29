Zelenskiy-Trump Talks: A Ray of Hope or a Mirage?

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy met with U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday, aiming to solidify a strategy to conclude the ongoing war in Ukraine. However, a prior discussion between Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin reflected the persistent obstacles to achieving peace.

In Florida's Mar-a-Lago, Zelenskiy faced diplomatic pressure following significant Russian air raids on Kyiv, seen as a direct reaction to peace negotiations led by the U.S. While Trump expressed optimism about potential agreements, challenges with territorial concessions remained a key issue.

Meanwhile, Russian forces continued to gain ground in Ukraine. U.S. negotiators have proposed alternatives, such as free economic zones, but the practical implementation of such solutions remains unconfirmed. The dialogue between the U.S. and its allies aims to outline security agreements supportive of Kyiv's future.