Left Menu

Zelenskiy-Trump Talks: A Ray of Hope or a Mirage?

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and U.S. President Donald Trump met to discuss a plan to end the war in Ukraine amidst Russian demands for territory withdrawals. Despite peace efforts, Russian advances and attacks on Kyiv pose significant hurdles. U.S. proposals include free economic zones and shared control of key regions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-12-2025 01:45 IST | Created: 29-12-2025 01:45 IST
Zelenskiy-Trump Talks: A Ray of Hope or a Mirage?
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy met with U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday, aiming to solidify a strategy to conclude the ongoing war in Ukraine. However, a prior discussion between Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin reflected the persistent obstacles to achieving peace.

In Florida's Mar-a-Lago, Zelenskiy faced diplomatic pressure following significant Russian air raids on Kyiv, seen as a direct reaction to peace negotiations led by the U.S. While Trump expressed optimism about potential agreements, challenges with territorial concessions remained a key issue.

Meanwhile, Russian forces continued to gain ground in Ukraine. U.S. negotiators have proposed alternatives, such as free economic zones, but the practical implementation of such solutions remains unconfirmed. The dialogue between the U.S. and its allies aims to outline security agreements supportive of Kyiv's future.

TRENDING

1
Zelenskiy-Trump Talks: A Ray of Hope or a Mirage?

Zelenskiy-Trump Talks: A Ray of Hope or a Mirage?

 Global
2
Sectarian Tensions Ignite on Syria's Coast: Alawite Protests Turn Deadly

Sectarian Tensions Ignite on Syria's Coast: Alawite Protests Turn Deadly

 Syria
3
Kurti's Landslide Victory: A New Chapter for Kosovo

Kurti's Landslide Victory: A New Chapter for Kosovo

 Global
4
New York Mandates Mental Health Warnings on Social Media

New York Mandates Mental Health Warnings on Social Media

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital markets don’t collapse under regulation, they adapt and expand

AI can improve planning for climate-driven flood risks

AI is quietly altering human cognition

AI data centers are pushing power Grids to the edge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025