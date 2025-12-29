Left Menu

Kurti's Landslide Victory: A New Chapter for Kosovo

Nationalist Prime Minister Albin Kurti’s party won more than half of the votes in the recent election, ushering a potential new government in Kosovo. The election comes amid political deadlock and economic challenges. Kurti's leadership faces issues with opposition parties and Western alliances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-12-2025 02:04 IST | Created: 29-12-2025 02:04 IST
Kurti's Landslide Victory: A New Chapter for Kosovo
Kurti

In a decisive electoral outcome, Nationalist Prime Minister Albin Kurti's party secured over 50% of the votes on Sunday, promising a potential new government in Kosovo. This victory comes after a year of political impasse that has stalled parliament operations and delayed significant international funding.

The election marks Kosovo's second this year after Kurti's Vetevendosje party fell short of a majority in February. With 87% of the vote counted, Kurti's party was leading with 50.2%. Analysts suggest Kurti may still need a coalition to secure the necessary 61 seats in the parliament.

Key issues facing the new government include electing a new president in April and ratifying 1 billion euros in international loan agreements. Kurti's leadership faces challenges from opposition parties and their criticism over his diplomatic ties and internal ethnic relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Zelenskiy-Trump Talks: A Ray of Hope or a Mirage?

Zelenskiy-Trump Talks: A Ray of Hope or a Mirage?

 Global
2
Sectarian Tensions Ignite on Syria's Coast: Alawite Protests Turn Deadly

Sectarian Tensions Ignite on Syria's Coast: Alawite Protests Turn Deadly

 Syria
3
Kurti's Landslide Victory: A New Chapter for Kosovo

Kurti's Landslide Victory: A New Chapter for Kosovo

 Global
4
New York Mandates Mental Health Warnings on Social Media

New York Mandates Mental Health Warnings on Social Media

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital markets don’t collapse under regulation, they adapt and expand

AI can improve planning for climate-driven flood risks

AI is quietly altering human cognition

AI data centers are pushing power Grids to the edge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025