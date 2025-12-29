Kurti's Landslide Victory: A New Chapter for Kosovo

In a decisive electoral outcome, Nationalist Prime Minister Albin Kurti's party secured over 50% of the votes on Sunday, promising a potential new government in Kosovo. This victory comes after a year of political impasse that has stalled parliament operations and delayed significant international funding.

The election marks Kosovo's second this year after Kurti's Vetevendosje party fell short of a majority in February. With 87% of the vote counted, Kurti's party was leading with 50.2%. Analysts suggest Kurti may still need a coalition to secure the necessary 61 seats in the parliament.

Key issues facing the new government include electing a new president in April and ratifying 1 billion euros in international loan agreements. Kurti's leadership faces challenges from opposition parties and their criticism over his diplomatic ties and internal ethnic relations.

