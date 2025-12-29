Kosovo's Election Dilemma: A Quest for Stability

Amidst a year-long political stalemate, Kosovo's election witnessed Prime Minister Albin Kurti's party leading with 50.2% of the vote as 61% of ballots were counted. However, the uncertainty remains whether Kurti's party can secure 61 seats needed in the 120-seat assembly to form a government independently.

The electoral stagnation has stalled pivotal international funding and crucial parliamentary activities. Opposition parties, citing Kurti's unsatisfactory rapport with Western allies and handling of Kosovo's ethnically tense regions, have expressed reluctance to form any coalition with him. Kurti has committed to enhancing public wages and infrastructure to gain public trust.

Despite the uncertain political outlook, Kurti underlined the importance of civic participation, insisting a higher turnout could solidify the parliament's legitimacy. Nevertheless, pessimism prevails among the populace as 45% voter turnout reflects skepticism over potential political change.

