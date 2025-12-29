Left Menu

Sectarian Tensions Ignite on Syria's Coast: Alawite Protests Turn Deadly

Violent clashes erupted in Syrian coastal cities between Alawite protesters and counterdemonstrators, leaving four dead and many injured. The unrest follows a deadly mosque bombing targeting the Alawite community. A group led by Alawite Sheikh Ghazal Ghazal called the protests. Authorities continue to investigate the mosque bombing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Latakia | Updated: 29-12-2025 01:54 IST | Created: 29-12-2025 01:54 IST
Sectarian Tensions Ignite on Syria's Coast: Alawite Protests Turn Deadly
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Syria

Violence erupted on Syria's coast as clashes between Alawite protesters and counterdemonstrators turned deadly, claiming the lives of at least four people and injuring dozens more, according to health officials. The tensions follow a bombing targeting the Alawite community in Homs.

Thousands of Alawites gathered in Latakia and Tartous, prompted by Sheikh Ghazal Ghazal's call. The demonstrations came in response to a deadly mosque bombing two days prior, for which the group Saraya Ansar al-Sunna claimed responsibility. The bomber targeted the Alawites, an often-persecuted religious minority in the region.

Syrian officials have not yet named a suspect in the mosque attack, though investigations suggest explosive devices were planted inside. The protests quickly turned violent as counterprotesters clashed with Alawite demonstrators. Security forces attempted to control the situation, resulting in further fatalities and injuries.

TRENDING

1
Zelenskiy-Trump Talks: A Ray of Hope or a Mirage?

Zelenskiy-Trump Talks: A Ray of Hope or a Mirage?

 Global
2
Sectarian Tensions Ignite on Syria's Coast: Alawite Protests Turn Deadly

Sectarian Tensions Ignite on Syria's Coast: Alawite Protests Turn Deadly

 Syria
3
Kurti's Landslide Victory: A New Chapter for Kosovo

Kurti's Landslide Victory: A New Chapter for Kosovo

 Global
4
New York Mandates Mental Health Warnings on Social Media

New York Mandates Mental Health Warnings on Social Media

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital markets don’t collapse under regulation, they adapt and expand

AI can improve planning for climate-driven flood risks

AI is quietly altering human cognition

AI data centers are pushing power Grids to the edge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025