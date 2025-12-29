Sectarian Tensions Ignite on Syria's Coast: Alawite Protests Turn Deadly

Violence erupted on Syria's coast as clashes between Alawite protesters and counterdemonstrators turned deadly, claiming the lives of at least four people and injuring dozens more, according to health officials. The tensions follow a bombing targeting the Alawite community in Homs.

Thousands of Alawites gathered in Latakia and Tartous, prompted by Sheikh Ghazal Ghazal's call. The demonstrations came in response to a deadly mosque bombing two days prior, for which the group Saraya Ansar al-Sunna claimed responsibility. The bomber targeted the Alawites, an often-persecuted religious minority in the region.

Syrian officials have not yet named a suspect in the mosque attack, though investigations suggest explosive devices were planted inside. The protests quickly turned violent as counterprotesters clashed with Alawite demonstrators. Security forces attempted to control the situation, resulting in further fatalities and injuries.