Tragedy at Sea: Spanish Family Missing After Indonesian Boat Sinking

A Spanish family holidaying in Indonesia faces tragedy as their boat capsizes in extreme weather. Four family members are missing, and search efforts are ongoing. The incident occurred near Labuan Bajo, with the father and three children unaccounted for, while the mother and a daughter were rescued.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-12-2025 08:28 IST | Created: 29-12-2025 08:28 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Tragedy has struck a Spanish family on holiday in Indonesia as their boat sank off the coast in extreme weather conditions, leaving four members missing. The incident took place on Friday night when the vessel carrying eleven people capsized amid up to three-meter-high waves in the Padar Island Strait.

The missing include a father and his three children, while rescue operations were halted overnight due to perilous conditions and will resume on Sunday morning, according to the Indonesian search and rescue agency SAR. Authorities report that the mother, a daughter, four crew members, and a tour guide were successfully rescued.

The area, near the town of Labuan Bajo, is known as a popular tourist spot. The local rescue teams combed the high seas from early morning till evening, recovering parts of the boat's wreckage. This ongoing search highlights the perilous nature of such tourist excursions when faced with unpredictable weather scenarios.

