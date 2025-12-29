Left Menu

Unveiling Scandals: South Korea's First Lady and Political Intrigue

Former South Korean First Lady Kim Keon Hee is under fire for allegedly meddling in state affairs for personal gain. A year-long investigation uncovers potential bribery involving valuables, with both Kim and former President Yoon Suk Yeol facing serious allegations. Verdicts are expected next year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 29-12-2025 08:26 IST | Created: 29-12-2025 08:26 IST
Unveiling Scandals: South Korea's First Lady and Political Intrigue
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • South Korea

A special prosecutor in South Korea has implicated Kim Keon Hee, the wife of former President Yoon Suk Yeol, in a major corruption scandal, alleging her interference in state functions in exchange for valuable items and money. The investigation concluded after a thorough, year-long probe into Yoon's previously short-lived martial law declaration and other linked scandals.

Kim, who faces a possible 15-year prison sentence, is detained and denies all charges of bribery and manipulation. She publicly apologized for the controversy stirred by the trial, which resumes with a verdict expected by January 28. The charges mainly involve leveraging her status for personal gain through influential appointments.

The investigation has also led to charges against Unification Church leader Han Hak-ja for allegedly gifting luxury items to Kim to secure influence. Prosecutor Min Joong-ki revealed that various individuals approached Kim instead of the president, offering bribes to fulfill their requests, highlighting the extensive network surrounding the scandal.

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Valencia CF Coach Fernando Martin and Family Lost at Sea

Tragedy Strikes: Valencia CF Coach Fernando Martin and Family Lost at Sea

 Global
2
LandSpace Rockets into the Future: A New Era for China's Space Industry

LandSpace Rockets into the Future: A New Era for China's Space Industry

 Global
3
Taiwan on High Alert: China's Latest Military Drills Stir Tensions

Taiwan on High Alert: China's Latest Military Drills Stir Tensions

 Global
4
Justice Sought for Tragically Lost Tripura Student in Racist Attack

Justice Sought for Tragically Lost Tripura Student in Racist Attack

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital markets don’t collapse under regulation, they adapt and expand

AI can improve planning for climate-driven flood risks

AI is quietly altering human cognition

AI data centers are pushing power Grids to the edge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025