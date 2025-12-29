Unveiling Scandals: South Korea's First Lady and Political Intrigue
Former South Korean First Lady Kim Keon Hee is under fire for allegedly meddling in state affairs for personal gain. A year-long investigation uncovers potential bribery involving valuables, with both Kim and former President Yoon Suk Yeol facing serious allegations. Verdicts are expected next year.
A special prosecutor in South Korea has implicated Kim Keon Hee, the wife of former President Yoon Suk Yeol, in a major corruption scandal, alleging her interference in state functions in exchange for valuable items and money. The investigation concluded after a thorough, year-long probe into Yoon's previously short-lived martial law declaration and other linked scandals.
Kim, who faces a possible 15-year prison sentence, is detained and denies all charges of bribery and manipulation. She publicly apologized for the controversy stirred by the trial, which resumes with a verdict expected by January 28. The charges mainly involve leveraging her status for personal gain through influential appointments.
The investigation has also led to charges against Unification Church leader Han Hak-ja for allegedly gifting luxury items to Kim to secure influence. Prosecutor Min Joong-ki revealed that various individuals approached Kim instead of the president, offering bribes to fulfill their requests, highlighting the extensive network surrounding the scandal.
