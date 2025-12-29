AI Takes Charge in Commerce: Autonomous Agents Redefine Shopping

Artificial Intelligence is radically transforming the commerce industry, moving beyond mere recommendations and customer support to autonomous agents capable of completing purchases, according to a recent report by Global Payments Inc., a leader in processing payments technology and services. This shift positions AI as a proactive force in transactions, rather than just a research tool.

The report emphasizes that AI's full potential in commerce is just starting to unfold. Consumers are recognizing AI's efficacy in researching and collating information to assist with purchasing decisions. Moreover, AI is making strides in household management; for instance, busy families can rely on AI agents to plan weekly dinner menus, suggest recipes, and compile grocery lists based on past buying habits, brand preferences, and budget constraints.

In business transactions, AI agents are poised to manage a range of tasks--from supply management to subscription renewals and payment processing for suppliers and freelancers. These operations benefit from tokenised purchases, enhancing both visibility and security. While initially utilized for improving customer service and operational efficiencies, AI is now evolving into an independent agent capable of conducting purchases without additional authorizations or repeated payment entries.

The consumer landscape is also experiencing transformations, with AI agents handling everything from vacation planning to making clothing purchases that align with personal style and budget. The report highlights that the concept of agentic commerce is gaining traction among businesses, with significant awareness reported in a recent survey. The ongoing development of AI encourages a better customer experience and improved service engagements, though its advancement is accompanied by potential challenges and risks.