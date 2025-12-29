Left Menu

SC stays Delhi HC order suspending life sentence of expelled BJP leader Kuldeep Singh Sengar in 2017 Unnao rape case.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-12-2025 12:21 IST | Created: 29-12-2025 12:21 IST
SC stays Delhi HC order suspending life sentence of expelled BJP leader Kuldeep Singh Sengar in 2017 Unnao rape case.
  • Country:
  • India

SC stays Delhi HC order suspending life sentence of expelled BJP leader Kuldeep Singh Sengar in 2017 Unnao rape case.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Outrage Over Alleged Racist Murder of Tripura Student in Dehradun

Outrage Over Alleged Racist Murder of Tripura Student in Dehradun

 India
2
China Condemns Somaliland's Quest for Independence Amidst Israeli Recognition

China Condemns Somaliland's Quest for Independence Amidst Israeli Recognitio...

 China
3
Sri Lankan Car Importers Seek Relief in Wake of Cyclone Ditwah

Sri Lankan Car Importers Seek Relief in Wake of Cyclone Ditwah

 Sri Lanka
4
Eurozone Bond Yields Edge Lower Amid Impending Dutch Pension Changes

Eurozone Bond Yields Edge Lower Amid Impending Dutch Pension Changes

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade and capital flows key to South Africa’s long-term growth

Taiwan’s smart healthcare value chain is years ahead of global peers: Here's why

Why deep learning is becoming essential for sustainable finance forecasting

Sustainable agriculture can shield small farms from climate shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025