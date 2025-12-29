IAF and IIT Madras Collaborate for Indigenous Defence Communication System

The Indian Air Force's Software Development Institute has taken a significant leap towards technological self-reliance by signing an MoU with IIT-Madras. The collaboration aims to develop an indigenous digital communication system tailored for airborne applications, crucial for enhancing India's defence capabilities.

This joint initiative, signed by prominent figures such as Air Vice Marshal R Guruhari of SDI and Prof V Kamakoti of IIT Madras, focuses on crafting advanced networking and encryption algorithms. These will facilitate secure data exchange for modern military operations, emphasizing reduced dependency on foreign technology and promoting technological sovereignty.

Officials highlight the project's focus areas, including developing robust encryption protocols, ensuring secure data transmission, and enhancing scalability for airborne networks. This effort complements India's broader defence R&D goals, including enhancing the IAF's operational efficiency and supporting the growth of India's defence industrial base.

