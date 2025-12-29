Left Menu

IAF and IIT Madras Collaborate for Indigenous Defence Communication System

The Indian Air Force’s Software Development Institute has partnered with IIT-Madras to create an indigenous digital communication system for airborne applications, bolstering India's defence capabilities. This initiative supports Atmanirbhar Bharat, aiming for self-reliance in defence technology and integration of advanced encryption for secure military operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 29-12-2025 12:22 IST | Created: 29-12-2025 12:22 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Air Force's Software Development Institute has taken a significant leap towards technological self-reliance by signing an MoU with IIT-Madras. The collaboration aims to develop an indigenous digital communication system tailored for airborne applications, crucial for enhancing India's defence capabilities.

This joint initiative, signed by prominent figures such as Air Vice Marshal R Guruhari of SDI and Prof V Kamakoti of IIT Madras, focuses on crafting advanced networking and encryption algorithms. These will facilitate secure data exchange for modern military operations, emphasizing reduced dependency on foreign technology and promoting technological sovereignty.

Officials highlight the project's focus areas, including developing robust encryption protocols, ensuring secure data transmission, and enhancing scalability for airborne networks. This effort complements India's broader defence R&D goals, including enhancing the IAF's operational efficiency and supporting the growth of India's defence industrial base.

(With inputs from agencies.)

