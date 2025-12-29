Left Menu

Fake Inspector Foiled: Impostor Nabbed on Tapovan Express

A 27-year-old man pretended to be a railway ticket inspector on the Tapovan Express in Maharashtra. Alerted by a passenger, the chief ticket inspector discovered the deception at Kasara station, leading to the man's arrest under the Railways Act and Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for impersonation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 29-12-2025 12:22 IST | Created: 29-12-2025 12:22 IST
A 27-year-old man was arrested for posing as a railway ticket inspector aboard an express train in Maharashtra's Thane district, officials reported Monday.

The incident took place on December 26 on the Tapovan Express, which runs from Manmad to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), as confirmed by authorities.

The suspect, Surendra Rajendra Maurya from Uttar Pradesh, was apprehended after a passenger alerted a chief ticket inspector (CTI) about another person checking tickets in a different compartment. Realizing no additional inspector was on duty, the CTI confronted Maurya, revealing his imposture at Kasara station.

(With inputs from agencies.)

