Fake Inspector Foiled: Impostor Nabbed on Tapovan Express

A 27-year-old man was arrested for posing as a railway ticket inspector aboard an express train in Maharashtra's Thane district, officials reported Monday.

The incident took place on December 26 on the Tapovan Express, which runs from Manmad to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), as confirmed by authorities.

The suspect, Surendra Rajendra Maurya from Uttar Pradesh, was apprehended after a passenger alerted a chief ticket inspector (CTI) about another person checking tickets in a different compartment. Realizing no additional inspector was on duty, the CTI confronted Maurya, revealing his imposture at Kasara station.

