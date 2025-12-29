Seeking Truth and Closure: Unraveling the Jeju Air Tragedy

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung issued a heartfelt apology to the families of the 179 victims of the Jeju Air crash. This tragedy remains the country's worst aircraft accident to date.

The grieving relatives marked the tragic anniversary with a solemn memorial at Muan International Airport, expressing deep sorrow over the limited progress in understanding the crash's root causes.

Investigators have pointed to bird strikes, yet pressing concerns about safety oversights, runway design, and pilot responses persist. President Lee vowed structural changes, emphasizing genuine action over mere promises. Parliamentary review continues to enhance investigative independence and expertise.