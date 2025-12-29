Left Menu

Seeking Truth and Closure: Unraveling the Jeju Air Tragedy

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung apologized for the Jeju Air crash that killed 179 people, promising to uncover the truth. Families mourned victims at a memorial, frustrated by the lack of information. Initial reports cited bird strikes, but questions remain about the crash causes and pilot actions.

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung issued a heartfelt apology to the families of the 179 victims of the Jeju Air crash. This tragedy remains the country's worst aircraft accident to date.

The grieving relatives marked the tragic anniversary with a solemn memorial at Muan International Airport, expressing deep sorrow over the limited progress in understanding the crash's root causes.

Investigators have pointed to bird strikes, yet pressing concerns about safety oversights, runway design, and pilot responses persist. President Lee vowed structural changes, emphasizing genuine action over mere promises. Parliamentary review continues to enhance investigative independence and expertise.

