Left Menu

BJP Slams Congress for Equating RSS with Al-Qaeda

The BJP criticized Congress leader Manickam Tagore for comparing the RSS to Al-Qaeda. BJP spokesperson, Shehzad Poonawalla, argued that Congress perceives terrorists in patriots. The contention resurfaces historical debates about the RSS's role in India. Poonawalla highlighted the RSS's contributions to nation-building and challenged Congress's century-long critiques.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-12-2025 17:01 IST | Created: 29-12-2025 17:01 IST
BJP Slams Congress for Equating RSS with Al-Qaeda
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The BJP on Monday launched a fierce attack on the Congress following its leader Manickam Tagore's controversial comparison of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) with the banned terrorist group Al-Qaeda.

In a scathing rebuke, BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla accused the Congress party of a distorted worldview, where they supposedly see terrorists in patriotic figures and vice versa.

He defended the RSS as a nationalist institution vital to nation-building, while questioning Congress's historical criticisms of the organization, particularly in light of past collaborations and praises from figures like Nehru and Mukherjee.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court Upholds Justice in Unnao Rape Case

Supreme Court Upholds Justice in Unnao Rape Case

 India
2
Language or Action? Kerala Minister Defends MP Amid Trolls

Language or Action? Kerala Minister Defends MP Amid Trolls

 India
3
Court Rules: Justice Not a Commercial Service

Court Rules: Justice Not a Commercial Service

 India
4
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Pledges Support for Uttarakhand’s Farmers Amidst Crop Damage

Shivraj Singh Chouhan Pledges Support for Uttarakhand’s Farmers Amidst Crop ...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade and capital flows key to South Africa’s long-term growth

Taiwan’s smart healthcare value chain is years ahead of global peers: Here's why

Why deep learning is becoming essential for sustainable finance forecasting

Sustainable agriculture can shield small farms from climate shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025