BJP Slams Congress for Equating RSS with Al-Qaeda

The BJP on Monday launched a fierce attack on the Congress following its leader Manickam Tagore's controversial comparison of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) with the banned terrorist group Al-Qaeda.

In a scathing rebuke, BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla accused the Congress party of a distorted worldview, where they supposedly see terrorists in patriotic figures and vice versa.

He defended the RSS as a nationalist institution vital to nation-building, while questioning Congress's historical criticisms of the organization, particularly in light of past collaborations and praises from figures like Nehru and Mukherjee.

(With inputs from agencies.)