BJP Slams Congress for Equating RSS with Al-Qaeda
The BJP criticized Congress leader Manickam Tagore for comparing the RSS to Al-Qaeda. BJP spokesperson, Shehzad Poonawalla, argued that Congress perceives terrorists in patriots. The contention resurfaces historical debates about the RSS's role in India. Poonawalla highlighted the RSS's contributions to nation-building and challenged Congress's century-long critiques.
- Country:
- India
The BJP on Monday launched a fierce attack on the Congress following its leader Manickam Tagore's controversial comparison of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) with the banned terrorist group Al-Qaeda.
In a scathing rebuke, BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla accused the Congress party of a distorted worldview, where they supposedly see terrorists in patriotic figures and vice versa.
He defended the RSS as a nationalist institution vital to nation-building, while questioning Congress's historical criticisms of the organization, particularly in light of past collaborations and praises from figures like Nehru and Mukherjee.
(With inputs from agencies.)