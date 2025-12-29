Supreme Court Halts Sengar's Release: Unnao Case Reignites Legal Debate

The Supreme Court has stayed a Delhi High Court order that suspended the life sentence of former BJP leader Kuldeep Singh Sengar for the Unnao rape case.

In a session slated during court recess, led by Chief Justice Surya Kant, the judiciary determined that essential legal questions needed examination before Sengar's release could be considered.

This development has rekindled the debate around the classification of 'public servant' per POCSO statutes, even as the case stirs public protests and further legal scrutiny.

(With inputs from agencies.)