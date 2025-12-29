Left Menu

Amit Shah Inaugurates Guwahati Police Headquarters and Surveillance System

Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated Guwahati's new Police Commissionerate building and a surveillance system with 2,000 CCTVs. The projects cost Rs 292 crore and enhance the city's security. Shah also opened an exhibition on new criminal laws showcasing key features and objectives of the implemented legislations.

Updated: 29-12-2025 17:02 IST | Created: 29-12-2025 17:02 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah has inaugurated a major enhancement to Guwahati's infrastructure with the opening of a new permanent building for the Police Commissionerate and a state-of-the-art surveillance system.

The newly built ten-story facility, situated in Khanapara, was constructed at a cost of Rs 111 crore and is now the central hub for all branches of Guwahati Police. A key feature is the Intelligence City Surveillance System, a component of a Rs 181 crore investment that includes 2,000 CCTV cameras and a highly advanced Integrated Command and Control Centre.

Additionally, Shah also launched an exhibition organized by the Criminal Investigation Department to educate the public about newly enacted criminal laws. The new structures are designed with sustainability in mind, featuring rainwater harvesting, solar panels, and water treatment facilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

