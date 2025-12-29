Left Menu

Survivor's Triumph: Supreme Court Stays Sengar's Bail in Unnao Case

The Supreme Court stayed the Delhi High Court's order suspending Kuldeep Sengar's life sentence in the Unnao rape case, which initially granted him bail. The survivor expressed her determination to see Sengar hanged, stating that justice has been granted by the Supreme Court. The court required Sengar to respond to the appeal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-12-2025 17:01 IST | Created: 29-12-2025 17:01 IST
Survivor's Triumph: Supreme Court Stays Sengar's Bail in Unnao Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has stayed a Delhi High Court order that had suspended the life sentence of convicted rapist Kuldeep Sengar and granted him bail in the infamous 2017 Unnao rape case. This ruling has sparked a sense of satisfaction and renewed hope for the victim and her family, eager to see justice served.

This decision came as the apex court heard a plea filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation challenging the high court's decision. The court has issued a notice to Sengar, demanding a response to the appeal. The survivor expressed her determination to continue fighting for justice until Sengar is hanged, a resolve echoed by her family members.

Family members and activists alike have hailed the Supreme Court's intervention, viewing it as restoring faith in the justice system. Despite receiving threats, the survivor remains steadfast in her pursuit of justice, underscoring the broader implications of the court's decision for women's safety and justice in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
CCTV Footage Catalyzes Controversy: Lawyer, Policemen Clash in Madhya Pradesh

CCTV Footage Catalyzes Controversy: Lawyer, Policemen Clash in Madhya Prades...

 India
2
Tragic Sinking in Komodo National Park: Spanish Family Struck by Disaster

Tragic Sinking in Komodo National Park: Spanish Family Struck by Disaster

 Indonesia
3
Street Drama Scheme: Road-Rage Ruses Unraveled by Police

Street Drama Scheme: Road-Rage Ruses Unraveled by Police

 India
4
Kazakhstan Oil Exports Plummet Following Drone Strike

Kazakhstan Oil Exports Plummet Following Drone Strike

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade and capital flows key to South Africa’s long-term growth

Taiwan’s smart healthcare value chain is years ahead of global peers: Here's why

Why deep learning is becoming essential for sustainable finance forecasting

Sustainable agriculture can shield small farms from climate shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025