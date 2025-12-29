Survivor's Triumph: Supreme Court Stays Sengar's Bail in Unnao Case

The Supreme Court has stayed a Delhi High Court order that had suspended the life sentence of convicted rapist Kuldeep Sengar and granted him bail in the infamous 2017 Unnao rape case. This ruling has sparked a sense of satisfaction and renewed hope for the victim and her family, eager to see justice served.

This decision came as the apex court heard a plea filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation challenging the high court's decision. The court has issued a notice to Sengar, demanding a response to the appeal. The survivor expressed her determination to continue fighting for justice until Sengar is hanged, a resolve echoed by her family members.

Family members and activists alike have hailed the Supreme Court's intervention, viewing it as restoring faith in the justice system. Despite receiving threats, the survivor remains steadfast in her pursuit of justice, underscoring the broader implications of the court's decision for women's safety and justice in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)