India's Industrial Surge: A November to Remember
India's industrial production hit a two-year peak at 6.7% in November 2025 due to strong mining and manufacturing performance. The growth was spurred by a cut in GST rates, increasing order backlogs. However, power production contracted, and experts forecast IIP growth easing in December.
- Country:
- India
In a significant boost to the nation's economic indicators, India's industrial production soared to a two-year high of 6.7% in November 2025, driven by robust performances in mining and manufacturing sectors. This surge comes on the heels of tax reforms intended to stimulate consumer spending.
The factory output, as measured by the Index of Industrial Production (IIP), witnessed a considerable increase, attributed largely to the GST rate cuts before the festive season. These adjustments led to an uptick in manufacturing orders, as producers sought to capitalize on the favorable tax environment.
While manufacturing and mining presented strong numbers, the power sector faced a contraction, decreasing by 1.5%. Economic experts, such as Aditi Nayar of ICRA, predict a potential easing of growth in December as the initial benefits of GST reductions diminish and base effects stabilize.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- industrial production
- GST
- mine
- manufacturing
- ICRA
- growth
- IIP
- economy
- NSO
ALSO READ
Gujarat ATS and Rajasthan Police Bust Illegal Drug Manufacturing Unit
Uttar Pradesh Positions Itself as a Key Electronics Manufacturing Hub
Trump's Tax Cuts: A Catalyst for Economic Growth in 2026
Economic Resurgence: Tax Cuts and AI Set Stage for Growth
Gujarat's Horticulture Boom: A Roadmap to Future Growth