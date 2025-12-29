Tragic Bus Mishap in Mumbai: Lives Lost and Call for Inquiry

In a tragic incident late Monday night, four people, including three women, lost their lives in a bus accident in suburban Bhandup (West), Mumbai. A bus operated by the civic-run transport authority, BEST, reversed into pedestrians at the busy Station Road.

According to local police, the crash injured nine others who required hospitalization. The detained bus driver faces potential charges, as an FIR is in the process of being filed. Response from BEST officials was conspicuously absent, as neither the public relations officer nor the general manager were available for comment.

The accident involved a wet leased midi bus from Olectra Greentech. Despite known limitations and recent removal of mini buses from similar routes, BEST has continued operating these buses. This incident has raised significant concerns, prompting Mumbai Congress president Varsha Gaikwad to demand a thorough inquiry into safety practices.