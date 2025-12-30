Morocco Dominates Group A with El Kaabi's Stellar Double

In a decisive performance, Morocco's Ayoub El Kaabi and Brahim Diaz propelled the team to a commanding 3-0 victory over Zambia, securing their place at the top of Group A in the Africa Cup of Nations.

El Kaabi showcased his skills with an early header and a stunning bicycle kick, while Diaz continued his strong form with a third consecutive game goal. The victory confirmed Zambia's exit from the tournament.

Adding to Morocco's momentum, star player Achraf Hakimi made a triumphant return after injury, contributing to their preparedness for the upcoming last 16 stage.

