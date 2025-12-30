Morocco Dominates Group A with El Kaabi's Stellar Double
Morocco secured a top spot in Group A of the Africa Cup of Nations by defeating Zambia 3-0, thanks to Ayoub El Kaabi's two goals and Brahim Diaz's consistent performance. Achraf Hakimi's return from injury added to the excitement, setting Morocco up for the last 16 stage.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-12-2025 02:56 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 02:56 IST
In a decisive performance, Morocco's Ayoub El Kaabi and Brahim Diaz propelled the team to a commanding 3-0 victory over Zambia, securing their place at the top of Group A in the Africa Cup of Nations.
El Kaabi showcased his skills with an early header and a stunning bicycle kick, while Diaz continued his strong form with a third consecutive game goal. The victory confirmed Zambia's exit from the tournament.
Adding to Morocco's momentum, star player Achraf Hakimi made a triumphant return after injury, contributing to their preparedness for the upcoming last 16 stage.
(With inputs from agencies.)