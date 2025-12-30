Markets Stagger Amid Geopolitical Tensions and Economic Shifts

In a holiday-shortened week, U.S. stocks saw declines, and gold fell from all-time highs. The dip came as investors grappled with a broad sell-off slightly cushioned by certain defensive sectors. Treasury yields eased, while the dollar inched up, reflecting changing expectations over potential Federal Reserve interest rate cuts.

The geopolitical scene added complexity to market dynamics as U.S. President Trump and Ukrainian President Zelenskiy neared a deal aimed at ending the Russia-Ukraine war. However, those hopes were dampened after Russia accused Ukraine of hostile acts, raising concerns about further negotiations and market stability.

As the year winds down, stocks globally have faced mixed fortunes. European shares reached new peaks driven by tech and consumer sectors, while U.S. indices appeared poised to close 2025 with significant gains despite tumultuous economic and political conditions, such as tariffs and central bank policy decisions.